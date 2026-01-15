Trump Withdraws Some Military Bases From Middle East After Iran Warns Neighbours

Iran has issued warnings to neighbouring countries, cautioning them against hosting United States military forces amid heightened regional tensions. The warning follows widespread protests within Iran, a government crackdown, and threats of US military action.
Regional security concerns have also prompted the United States to withdraw some personnel from bases in the Middle East at the end of the day, following Iran’s warnings. However, there have been no immediate signs of a large-scale evacuation of US troops, according to diplomatic sources.
According to The Indian Express, a senior Iranian official stated that Tehran had directly warned neighbouring countries that any US military strike on Iran would result in retaliatory action against American bases located in those countries. The official communication was made as tensions escalated following US President Donald Trump’s public consideration of military options in response to Iran’s handling of domestic protests.
As reported by Hindustan Times, the closure of Iranian airspace has led to significant disruptions in international air travel. Air India and IndiGo both issued advisories, informing passengers of delays and cancellations due to rerouting flights to avoid Iranian airspace. The airlines emphasised that the safety of passengers and crew remains their top priority during this period of uncertainty.
India’s Ministry of External Affairs has taken additional steps to ensure the safety of its nationals in Iran by issuing an advisory urging all Indian citizens, including students, pilgrims, businesspersons, and tourists, to leave Iran using available commercial flights. The advisory also instructed Indian nationals to avoid protest areas, keep travel documents ready, and register with the Indian embassy for assistance.
US President Donald Trump has reiterated the possibility of “very strong action” if Iran executes protesters, further intensifying the situation as coverage revealed. Trump’s statements have contributed to the regional unease, prompting Iran’s leadership to issue explicit warnings to its neighbours regarding the consequences of facilitating US military operations.
“Tehran had warned neighbours it would hit American bases if Washington strikes,” a senior Iranian official was quoted as saying, highlighting the seriousness of Iran’s position.
Diplomatic channels remain active, with India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar confirming discussions with his Iranian counterpart about the evolving situation as analysis showed. The Indian embassy in Tehran has activated emergency contact helplines and is collecting information to assist Indian nationals who may require evacuation if the situation deteriorates further.
“In view of the evolving situation in Iran, Indian nationals who are currently in Iran are advised to leave Iran by available means of transport, including commercial flights,” the Indian embassy stated in its advisory.
Neighbouring countries have not publicly disclosed their responses to Iran’s warnings, but the situation remains closely monitored by regional governments and international agencies as details emerged. The potential for escalation continues to impact diplomatic, security, and travel arrangements across West Asia.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.