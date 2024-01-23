Ram Mandir Consecration: Why it's a Huge Moment for Yogi Adityanath

The entire focus during the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony in Ayodhya was, no doubt, on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, there's another politician who got a great deal of prominence - Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

Besides the priests, there were just four people at the sanctum sanctorum when the main rituals for the consecration of the Ram Lalla idol were being conducted. These were RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat, PM Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel and UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

Among these four, only two are in active politics - PM Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath.

So, what does this ceremony mean for Yogi Adityanath?

What lies ahead for him?

We'll try and answer these questions in this piece.