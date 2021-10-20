PM Modi To Inaugurate Kushinagar Airport, Over 100 Buddhist Monks To Attend

Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi on Wednesday, 20 October, will inaugurate the Kushinagar International Airport in Uttar Pradesh (UP). The airport launch comes ahead of the crucial 2022 UP Assembly elections.

"Tomorrow is a special day for our infrastructure and civil aviation sector. The Kushinagar International Airport will be inaugurated, with the inaugural flight landing from Colombo, whose passengers include a group of respected monks. This airport will benefit UP and Bihar," said the prime minister in a tweet on Tuesday.