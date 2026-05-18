Video of Army General Saying India Paid Taliban To Attack Pak Is AI-Manipulated

A video, which purportedly shows a person identified as one Indian Army Lieutenant General named Vinod Sharma, is being shared on social media.

What does he say?: In the video, this Lt Gen Sharma can be heard saying that initially, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had thought of waging a war against Pakistan, but when he "failed, we got this idea: Why shouldn't we, instead of getting our own soldiers killed in this war, talk to the Afghan Taliban? Because they are hired killers and get sold for a few rupees."