PM Modi Said He Lived in ‘Jat-land’ for 20 Years? No, Viral Image is Morphed

The screengrab of the India TV bulletin is morphed and the text has been edited to it.

Arpita Ghosh
Published
WebQoof
3 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The claim states that the screengrab shows PM Modi talking about 'Jat-land'.&nbsp;</p></div>
i

Ahead of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, a screengrab from an India TV news bulletin was morphed and shared by several social media users to claim that Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he has lived in the 'Jat-land' for 20 years.

The term 'Jat-land' is used to refer to a region in western UP, between Saharanpur and Ghaziabad.

However, we found that the bulletin is altered and in the original bulletin, PM Modi was addressing the NCC rally at Cariappa Ground in New Delhi on 28 January.

CLAIM

The text in the photo reads 'मैं जाटों के घर से लस्सी मांग कर लाता था- नरेंद्र मोदी' and 'मैं 20 वर्ष जाटलैंड में रहा हूँ- नरेंद्र मोदी'

(Translation: I used to ask for buttermilk at Jat's home - PM Modi; I have lived in 'Jat-land' for 20 years.)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>An archive of the tweet can be seen <a href="https://perma.cc/A744-XWYF">here</a>.&nbsp;</p></div>

An archive of the tweet can be seen here

(Soure: Twitter/Screenshot)

Several social media users have shared the photo along with similar claims and the archived versions can be seen here, here, and here.

WHAT WE FOUND OUT

In the viral screengrab, we could see the day and time written as 'FRI 13:05'. When we looked for PM Modi's recent speeches, we found that he addressed the NCC rally at Cariappa Ground in New Delhi on Friday, 28 January, where he was seen wearing the same clothes.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>The day and time was written as 'FRI 13:05'</p></div>

The day and time was written as 'FRI 13:05'

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

We then looked at the videos on the YouTube channel of India TV and found the video that was published on 28 January.

The text in the centre of the screen when translated from Hindi to English said, "the youth of this country shows great excitement - PM Modi" and the text in the lower band read 'PM Modi addresses NCC Cadets'.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Sreengrab from 28 January bulletin.</p></div>

Sreengrab from 28 January bulletin.

(Source: India TV/Screenshot)

The viral screengrab can be seen at 2:44 in the video.

Here's a side-by-side comparison of the two images.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Viral bulletin screengrab (L), Screengrab from <em>India TV</em> bulletin (R).&nbsp;</p></div>

Viral bulletin screengrab (L), Screengrab from India TV bulletin (R). 

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

We went through the rest of the speech and didn't find any such statement made by PM Modi.

Clearly, a morphed image is being shared on social media to claim that PM Modi was talking about 'Jat-land'.

