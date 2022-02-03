PM Modi Said He Lived in ‘Jat-land’ for 20 Years? No, Viral Image is Morphed

Ahead of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, a screengrab from an India TV news bulletin was morphed and shared by several social media users to claim that Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he has lived in the 'Jat-land' for 20 years.

The term 'Jat-land' is used to refer to a region in western UP, between Saharanpur and Ghaziabad.

However, we found that the bulletin is altered and in the original bulletin, PM Modi was addressing the NCC rally at Cariappa Ground in New Delhi on 28 January.