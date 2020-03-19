No, the Press Release Circulating on Social Media is Not From PMO

The Quint can confirm that the aforementioned advisory has not been released by the PMO and does not pertain to India.

A careful look at the advisory raised certain red flags. The last line of the advisory mentions Malaysian citizens and Indians. There is also a mention of PDRM, an acronym for Royal Malaysia Police and RELA (The People’s Volunteer Corps) another Malaysian government agency.

We also looked up for “Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures Within the Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020” mentioned in the advisory. A google keywords search suggested that the Act was passed by the Malaysian government on 18 March.