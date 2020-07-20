Stabbing Incident in Delhi’s Raghubir Nagar Given Communal Spin
Delhi Police Additional PRO told The Quint that the accused juveniles who have been apprehended are non-Muslims.
A viral video showing two boys stabbing a man in west Delhi’s Raghubir Nagar is viral with the false claim that the juveniles accused in the case are Muslims.
However, speaking to The Quint, Delhi Police Additional PRO Anil Mittal confirmed that the incident is being given a false communal spin and that the accused and the victim belong to the same community.
CLAIM
The claim shared along with the viral video reads: “दिल्ली के मादीपुर में तीन नाबालिगों जिहादियों ने एक लड़के की मामूली सी बात पर बीच सड़क चाकुओं से गोद कर हत्या कर दी। हम सब जातिवादिता में मर रहे हैं वहाँ इन शांतिदूतों को अच्छी ट्रेंनिग मिलती है।”
(Translated: Three juvenile Jihadists stabbed a man to death for a trivial reason in Delhi’s Madipur. We are dying because of casteism and these ‘peacefuls’ are getting good training.)
Amit Dixit, national executive member of BJP Kisan Morcha, shared the viral video with the same claim and his tweet had garnered 3,600 retweets at the time of publishing the article.
Several users have shared the video on Twitter and Facebook with the same claim.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
The claim is being circulated in the backdrop of the incident that took place on 8 July wherein three juveniles had stabbed a 25-year-old man to death after he scolded them and told them to not perform bike stunts in his area.
Regarding the identity of the victims, a senior Delhi Police officer and Delhi Police Additional PRO Anil Mittal confirmed that the accused juveniles are “not Muslims”.
The Quint also accessed a copy of the FIR, which mentioned the names of the accused, dated 9 July, available on the website of Delhi Police. However, since the three are accused we have withheld their identities.
The FIR mentioned the victim as Manish and the complaint was registered by his brother. It further mentions that Manish used to object to one of the accused riding the motorcycle at a very high speed.
On 8 July, between 7:30-8:00 pm, the accused, stabbed the victim multiple times in R-block, Raghubir Nagar.
A case was registered under Section 302/34 of IPC at Khyala police station.
While it is true that the incident happened in West Delhi’s Raghubir Nagar, the narrative with which it is being circulated is false.
