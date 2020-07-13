3 Teens Stab Man to Death for Telling Them to Not Do Bike Stunts

The footage of the attack was recorded on CCTV, and has since gone viral on social media. The full video is not uploaded here because of its sensitive nature. In the footage, three boys can be first seen dragging a man on the road and hitting him. Two of them then begin to stab him with a knife. Finally one of the boys tries to take his friend away, but the friend rushes back and stabs the man again.

The road was not deserted but no passerby stopped to help Manish when he was being attacked. Following this, the man was taken to Deep Dayal Hospital for treatment, but he could not survive the attack, according to The Indian Express. Deepak Purohit, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), told The Indian Express: