3 Teens Stab Man to Death for Telling Them to Not Do Bike Stunts
Manish, a Delhi-based driver, was stabbed 28 times by the three juveniles.
Three juveniles stabbed a 25-year-old man to death in West Delhi’s Raghubir Nagar after he scolded them and told them to not perform bike stunts in his area. The incident reportedly took place on Wednesday, 8 July. The police reportedly told The Indian Express that the attackers are all 17-year-olds, and that they have now apprehended them. According to The Indian Express, Manish, a Delhi-based driver, was stabbed 28 times by the three juveniles.
The footage of the attack was recorded on CCTV, and has since gone viral on social media. The full video is not uploaded here because of its sensitive nature. In the footage, three boys can be first seen dragging a man on the road and hitting him. Two of them then begin to stab him with a knife. Finally one of the boys tries to take his friend away, but the friend rushes back and stabs the man again.
The road was not deserted but no passerby stopped to help Manish when he was being attacked. Following this, the man was taken to Deep Dayal Hospital for treatment, but he could not survive the attack, according to The Indian Express. Deepak Purohit, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), told The Indian Express:
"We checked the CCTV footage and identified the three boys. They were absconding but were caught with the help of informers from the city."
He also told The Indian Express that a case for murder had been filed.
(With inputs from The Indian Express.)
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.