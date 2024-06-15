Viral Video of Akasa Air's Inflight Announcement in Sanskrit Is Edited!

A video recorded inside an Akasa Air flight is going viral online to claim that the flight attendant delivered an in-flight safety briefing in Sanskrit language.
How did we find out the truth?: We noticed '@sanskritsparrow' written on the viral video and looked it up on Instagram.
Samashti Gubbi with the username '@sanskritsparrow' had shred several videos on her account where she spoke or sang in Sanskrit.
On 6 June, she had shared the same viral video which was recorded from inside the flight with a voice-over in Sanskrit.
In the caption, Gubbi clearly mentions that this is a dubbed voice-over and not a real in-flight announcement.
She also adds, "This does not have anything to do with @akasaair management."
We reached out to the creator of the video and she clarified to us that the viral claim is not true.
"The original video was recorded by me. The reel is a dubbed voice over in Sanskrit by me. It is not a collaboration with Akasa Air," Gubbi added.
Next, we checked airline Akasa Air's official X (formerly Twitter) account where they had replied to a user sharing this viral video (now deleted) that it is not an authentic video.
They further stated that their inflight announcements are delivered in Hindi and English only.
Conclusion: A dubbed video is going viral online to claim that Akasa Air now delivers their inflight announcements in Sanskrit language.
