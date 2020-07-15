No, Sanskrit Hasn’t Replaced Urdu on Dehradun Railway Signboard

We came across a Hindustan Times article dated 15 February, which spoke about the controversy that had arisen after the brief replacement of the name happened.

The article said that when the Dehradun railway station re-opened after three months, the station signboard bore the name in English, Hindi and Sanskrit, instead of the original Urdu. The article also carried a photo of the said board.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Rekha Sharma, senior divisional commercial manager Moradabad railway division, said that the board with the Sanskrit name had been put up by the construction agency which was renovating the station. She added that it was removed soon after and the original Urdu text was retained. Moradabad railway division manages all stations falling under the Garwhal region.

However, she also said that while no notification had come from the railway headquarters for writing of the names in Sanskrit, they have started work for getting the Sanskrit names right.

According to an article by The Indian Express, the issue had begun after an Uttarakhand BJP MLA said that all station names in the state should have the names in English, Hindi and Sanskrit, since the latter is the second official language of the state. The Indian Express further quoted sources to say that the name change on the board was part of this effort, but negative reactions on the ground to the change caused them to revert to the Urdu name and the exercise was halted.