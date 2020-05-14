Following the unrest between two communities in Telinipara area of Hooghly in West Bengal, a set of images showing injured people are being circulated to show how homes of Dalit Hindus are being burnt in the area.However, the images are from Pakistan wherein few Hindus were attacked. Pakistan’s Punjab Police had mentioned that a case has been registered and the accused have been arrested.CLAIMThe claim along with the images reads: “पश्चिम बंगाल के हुगली जिले के तेलीपारा में दलित हिन्दुओं के घरों को जलाया जा रहा है।”(Translated: Homes of Dalit Hindus are being burnt in Telinipara in West Bengal’s Hooghly district.)Several social media users have shared the images with the same claim on Facebook and Twitter.WHAT WE FOUND OUTOn conducting a Google reverse image search, we found an article published by Jammu Kashmir Now on 11 May, suggesting that the images are from Pakistan where 21 Hindu houses were burnt down.Further, we found tweets shared by lawyer and activist Rahat Austin on 10 May in which the same viral images can be seen. He mentioned that the incident took place in Rahim Yar Khan in Pakistan’s Punjab province wherein Hindus were attacked, allegedly sexually assaulted and were forced to leave the area.2017 Image of Rohingya in B’desh Shared as Migrants Walking HomeIn another tweet, he mentioned that around 21 Hindus houses were burnt in a village in Pakistan’s Sindh.Responding to Rahat Austin, the official account of Pakistan’s Punjab Police mentioned that a case has been registered and the accused have been arrested.When translated in English using Google translate, the tweet reads,“Case No. 42/20 Crime 354/506/148/149 of this incident has been registered and the accused have been arrested.”Further, even SP Atif Nazir tweeted by attaching the FIR copy and stated that it was a land dispute between the parties.While there have been reports about clashes in Telinipara area of Hooghly in West Bengal, these images are from Pakistan.(With inputs from SM Hoax Slayer) Internal Fight Between Priests in Vrindavan Gets A False SpinYou can read all our fact-checked stories here.(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on Whatsapp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.