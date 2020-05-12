Section 144 has been imposed in the Telinipara area of the Hooghly district in West Bengal after fresh clashes were reported in the area which saw violent clashes on Sunday, 10 May.According to local sources, crude bombs were hurled in the area as two groups clashed over COVID containment in the area. There was massive police deployment in the area and at last report, the Rapid Action Force (RAF) was conducting was peace marches.With Migrant Train Allegation, Shah Throws A Stick At MamataMassive clashes broke out at the Telinipara area of Hooghly on Sunday evening between two communities after some people tested COVID positive in the area.Local sources say that the police barricaded some localities in the area while others were not barricaded. This prompted clashes between the groups residing in the barricaded and non-barricaded areas.Crude bombs were hurled, shops were vandalised and vehicles deployed.Thereafter, the police detained thirty-seven people for rioting.On Monday, 11 May, Home Secretary of West Bengal, Alapan Bandyopadhyay, said in a tweet:"Last evening, swift and strong action was taken in Telinipara against those who were trying to disturb the peace. The situation was immediately brought under control. Telinipara is peaceful now."However, hours after this tweet, reports once again emerged of Telinipara being tense. The BJP has hit out at the state government for what it has called a "communal clash" and a complete breakdown of law and order."When police tried to take the Covid-19 infected people belonging to a particular community, in Malda (Harishchandrapur) and in Hooghly (Chandannagar),they were vehemently opposing such action. On the other hand, the houses of the Hindus, their shops, temples are being demolished", said BJP state president Dilip Ghosh in a tweet on 11 May.The West Bengal Police and state administration are yet to react on the fresh round of violence that ensued in the area.Prashant Kishor By Her Side, is Mamata in Damage Control Mode?