No, This Is Not Yusuff Ali MA's Chauffeur but UAE Minister Thani Al Zeyoudi

On conducting a reverse image search on the photo showing Vijayan, we came across an article by The Hindu published on 16 December 2021.

The article carried the same image and identified the men in the picture as – UAE’s Minister of State for Foreign Trade Thani bin Ahmed Al-Zeyoudi, UAE Ambassador to India Ahmed Abdulrahman Al Banna, and Yusuff Ali MA.

It mentioned that it showed the chief minister at the LuLu Mall in Thiruvananthapuram.