Image From Thailand Shared as Recently Built Mumbai-Nagpur Highway
The image is of a highway in Bangkok, Thailand.
A graphic with a photograph of a highway alongside a picture of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is being shared on social media.
What is the claim?: The claim states that the poster shows an aerial view of interconnected highways recently built in Maharashtra to connect Mumbai and Nagpur.
The highway would be called Samruddhi Mahamarg or the Nagpur-Mumbai Super Communication Expressway and is set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 11 December.
Where is the highway seen in the photo from?: The highway shown in the poster is in Bangkok, Thailand and not in Maharashtra.
How did we find out the truth?: We conducted a reverse image search on the highway's picture and found a stock image of the same highway from Thailand.
We came across Shutterstock, a stock image website, which carried a similar picture of the highway and mentioned the location as Thailand.
Another picture of the same highway on Getty Images mentioned the location as Mittraphap road, Nakhon Ratchasima highway in Thailand.
Maharashtra's newly built highway: Samruddhi Mahamarg or the Nagpur-Mumbai Expressway is a 500-km-long highway. With this new highway, the journey time between Mumbai and Nagpur would decrease from 18 hours to six or seven hours.
Conclusion: A picture of a highway located in Thailand was falsley shared as a highway built in Maharashtra.
