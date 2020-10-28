Homegrown Disinformation Could Pose a Risk to US Presidential Poll

Ahead of the the US Presidential elections, Americans are sharing a barrage of false and misleading content in the form of images, videos, memes that has led researchers to comment on homegrown disinformation that could pose a risk to the said polls.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller's 2019 report had established that Russia had interfered in the 2016 US election with one of the operatives being a Russian entity that carried out “a social media campaign that favoured presidential candidate Donald J Trump and disparaged presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.”

Speaking to news agency AFP, Joshua Tucker, a professor of politics and expert on data science and social media at New York University, said, "What the Russians did in 2016 was show a toolkit, where you could use deceptive actors online working in coordination with each other as a political tool.”