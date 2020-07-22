Hoax Ad Shared as Evidence of Facebook, TED Supporting Pedophilia

On searching for talks on this topic by TED, we came across reports from July 2018 about a TEDx talk held at University of Würtzberg in Germany in May 2018, where one of the speakers, a medical student, argued in her talk that pedophilia should be accepted as “an unchangeable sexual orientation.”

The speaker said that it was a natural sexual orientation that was different from child sexual abuse and that it was important to change the perception of this orientation of people, even as she asserted that giving into such an impulse should not be supported.

The talk received massive backlash on the internet and was later taken down, but copies of it have remained available online.

According to a blog by TED, dated June 2018, the TEDx talk was taken down from the TEDx YouTube channel, after which TED reached out to find out more about the incident. According to TED, the speaker had herself requested for its removal citing concerns about her own safety.

“After reviewing the talk, we believe it cites research in ways that are open to serious misinterpretation. This led some viewers to interpret the talk as an argument in favour of an illegal and harmful practice. TED would like to make clear that it does not promote pedophilia,” the statement from TED on the blog said.