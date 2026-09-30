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No, This Video Doesn’t Show a Hindu Priest Being Thrashed for Molesting a Minor

The priest was assaulted by locals after a dispute over loud devotional music.

Aishwarya Varma
Published
WebQoof
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A video showing a man pull and assault a priest inside a Hindu temple is being shared on social media.

The claim: The video is being shared with text that claims, "A hindu priest was molesting young girl in hindu temples than father of a minor girl came and start beating him in temple (sic)."

(Archived versions of more posts sharing this claim can be seen here and here.)

Is it true?: No, the claim is false.

  • The video shows a man assaulting a Hindu priest over a dispute regarding noise playing over a loudspeaker and has nothing to do with sexual assault.

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How did we find out the truth?: A reverse image search on the video led us to a news report by Dainik Bhaskar, which also carried the viral video.

  • The headline noted that a priest was assaulted inside a temple in Rajasthan's Jaipur due to a dispute over devotional music being played loudly.

  • The report added that a young man had initially asked the priest, identified as Ramakrishna, to lower the volume of the music being played, which led to an argument.

  • The verbal altercation then turned into a physical one, when the man "kicked and punched the priest, pinning him to the ground, " Bhaskar said, noting that the incident took place at the Shiva temple in Jaipur's Ganesh Nagar.

  • Ramakrishna then filed a complaint at the Kardhani police station, after which the accused, Harish and Devansh were arrested.

  • Another report by India Today also shared similar details while carrying screenshots of the viral video, adding that the 63-year-old priest was assaulted on 25 September.

  • On their Facebook page, The Times of India also shared this viral video with the same details about the priest being assaulted over loud devotional music.

Conclusion: A video of a priest being assaulted is being shared with the false claim that he was beaten after he sexually assaulted a minor.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

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Topics:  Hindu Temple   Hindu Priest   Webqoof 

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