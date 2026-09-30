No, This Video Doesn’t Show a Hindu Priest Being Thrashed for Molesting a Minor

A video showing a man pull and assault a priest inside a Hindu temple is being shared on social media.
The claim: The video is being shared with text that claims, "A hindu priest was molesting young girl in hindu temples than father of a minor girl came and start beating him in temple (sic)."
How did we find out the truth?: A reverse image search on the video led us to a news report by Dainik Bhaskar, which also carried the viral video.
The headline noted that a priest was assaulted inside a temple in Rajasthan's Jaipur due to a dispute over devotional music being played loudly.
The report added that a young man had initially asked the priest, identified as Ramakrishna, to lower the volume of the music being played, which led to an argument.
The verbal altercation then turned into a physical one, when the man "kicked and punched the priest, pinning him to the ground, " Bhaskar said, noting that the incident took place at the Shiva temple in Jaipur's Ganesh Nagar.
Ramakrishna then filed a complaint at the Kardhani police station, after which the accused, Harish and Devansh were arrested.
Another report by India Today also shared similar details while carrying screenshots of the viral video, adding that the 63-year-old priest was assaulted on 25 September.
On their Facebook page, The Times of India also shared this viral video with the same details about the priest being assaulted over loud devotional music.
Conclusion: A video of a priest being assaulted is being shared with the false claim that he was beaten after he sexually assaulted a minor.
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