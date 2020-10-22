N95 Or Cloth? Which Mask Is Better Against Pollution Amid COVID?

It is that time of the year when the north of India is grappling with deteriorating air quality. But, this year the situation is more complicated.

As India, along with the rest of the world, is battling the COVID-19 pandemic – which is predominantly a respiratory illness – the impact of air pollution is expected to be severe.

For starters, you have already been wearing masks for months now due to the pandemic. But are you wearing the right kind of mask to battle both pollution and coronavirus? Should you even be wearing masks in first place?