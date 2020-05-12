A video claiming that it shows a Gujarati family that killed itself due to hunger and poverty during the COVID lockdown is being massively shared on social media. However, the claim is misleading and police investigation revealed a different reason for the suicide.The mother hanged herself after strangling her two daughters on 2 May in Gujarat’s Morbi on the suspicion that her husband was cheating on her.CLAIMThe claim along with which the video is being circulated points out that the video is from Ahmedabad where a woman first killed her daughters and then killed herself due to hunger and lack of money. It further adds that landlords are now asking for rent and people are being forced to take this extreme step out of helplessness.[Warning: Disturbing visuals]Video From Kathua Passed Off as Residents Protesting in SuratWHAT WE FOUNDWe fragmented the video into multiple keyframes using Google Chrome extension, InVid and followed it up with a reverse image search. This directed us to a report by News18 Gujarati. The report carried the same visuals and pointed out that on 2 May, wife of a gym trainer in Gujarat’s Morbi strangulated her two daughters after which she killed herself. However, the report did not mention the reason behind the act.Next, we ran a keyword search on Google using terms: ‘Woman strangulates daughters and kills self in Morbi, Gujarat’. We came across a Times Of India report on the incident.The report mentioned that the cause behind the act was the woman suspecting her husband of having an extra-marital affair.We also reached out to Karanraj Vaghela – Superintendent of Police, Morbi who reiterated the same cause.“The investigation in this case is complete. The wife suspected her husband of having an affair, following which she first killed her two daughters and then killed herself. The claims that hunger and lack of money led to the incident are false.”Karanraj Vaghela, Morbi SPClearly, the incident has been given a false spin to insinuate that hunger and joblessness during COVID lockdown triggered the family to take this drastic step.Viral Post on ‘Dr Devi Shetty’s 22 Steps Against COVID-19’ is FakeYou can read all our fact-checked stories here.(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on Whatsapp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.