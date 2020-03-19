Govt Spraying Medicine in the Air to Kill COVID-19? It’s Fake!
CLAIM
While cases of the novel coronavirus are increasing exponentially in India, a message is being widely shared on social media advising people against stepping out of their houses. The message claims that the government is planning to spray some ‘medicine’ in the air to kill COVID-19.
The message is being shared in different states and is being attributed to their respective municipal corporations.
Multiple social media users addressed Bangalore citizens through the message. One such Facebook post attributes the message to BBMP, the administrative body of the Greater Bangalore metropolitan area.
The same message was shared by many other users in connection to other states as well.
(An archived version of the tweet can be viewed here.)
WHAT’S THE TRUTH
False.
Various state governments have issued a clarification and rubbished the rumour. The Department of Information and Public Relations in Karnataka released a clarification and said, “No such official information has been sent out by the government”.
Further, reacting to the message, BBMP Mayor M Goutham Kumar reiterated that no such orders have been passed by the administrative body.
Even the Delhi government refuted the rumour calling it ‘fake’.
We also tried to contact the central government’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to get clarification on the matter. The story will be updated as and when we receive a reply. But the responses from the state governments make it evident that the message is a hoax and there is no truth to it.
