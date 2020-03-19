Govt Spraying Medicine in the Air to Kill COVID-19? It’s Fake!

While cases of the novel coronavirus are increasing exponentially in India, a message is being widely shared on social media advising people against stepping out of their houses. The message claims that the government is planning to spray some ‘medicine’ in the air to kill COVID-19.

The message is being shared in different states and is being attributed to their respective municipal corporations.

Multiple social media users addressed Bangalore citizens through the message. One such Facebook post attributes the message to BBMP, the administrative body of the Greater Bangalore metropolitan area.