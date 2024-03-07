Public Prosecutor Misidentified as Accused Behind 2002 Godhra Train Burning Case

How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on the image which led us to a YouTube video shared by Indian news agency Asian News International (ANI) Bharat.
This video was shared on 3 July 2022 and shows RC Kodekar, Special Public Prosecutor, talking about the Godhra burning train incident.
He also said, "Rafiq Hussain Bhatuk, the accused in Godhra train coach fire, who was absconding for 19 years and was arrested by Godhra police and has been given the punishment of life imprisonment under conspiracy to murder by Godhra Sessions Court."
We also found ANI's post on X (formerly Twitter) from 2 July 2022 about this news with Kodekar's photo.
Following this, ANI also issued a clarification about the confusion between Kodekar and Bhatuk.
They clarified that this image shows Kodekar and not the convict.
The convict's photo: We found a report by Hindustan Times from 4 July 2022 which carried an image of Bhatuk.
Conclusion: A lawyer has been misidentified as the convict in the Godhra train burning case from 2002.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)