ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Public Prosecutor Misidentified as Accused Behind 2002 Godhra Train Burning Case

This image shows RC Kodekar, who served as the prosecutor counsel in the 2002 Godhra train burning case.

Rujuta Thete
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large
Hindi Female

An image of a man is going viral to claim that it shows the main convict in the 2002 train burning case that happened in Godhra, Gujarat.

According to the claims, this image shows Rafiq Hussain Bhatuk who owns two petrol pumps and was absconding for 14 years before getting caught.

This image shows RC Kodekar, who served as the prosecutor counsel in the 2002 Godhra train burning case.

An archive can be seen here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

(Similar claims can be seen here and here.)

What's the truth?: This image shows RC Kodekar, who served as the prosecutor counsel in the 2002 Godhra train burning case.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on the image which led us to a YouTube video shared by Indian news agency Asian News International (ANI) Bharat.

  • This video was shared on 3 July 2022 and shows RC Kodekar, Special Public Prosecutor, talking about the Godhra burning train incident.

  • He also said, "Rafiq Hussain Bhatuk, the accused in Godhra train coach fire, who was absconding for 19 years and was arrested by Godhra police and has been given the punishment of life imprisonment under conspiracy to murder by Godhra Sessions Court."

This image shows RC Kodekar, who served as the prosecutor counsel in the 2002 Godhra train burning case.

The video does not show Bhatuk.

(Source: YouTube/ANI/Screenshot)

  • We also found ANI's post on X (formerly Twitter) from 2 July 2022 about this news with Kodekar's photo.

  • Following this, ANI also issued a clarification about the confusion between Kodekar and Bhatuk.

  • They clarified that this image shows Kodekar and not the convict.

The convict's photo: We found a report by Hindustan Times from 4 July 2022 which carried an image of Bhatuk.

This image shows RC Kodekar, who served as the prosecutor counsel in the 2002 Godhra train burning case.

This image shows the convict, Rafiq Hussain Bhatuk.

(Source: HT/Screenshot)

0

Conclusion: A lawyer has been misidentified as the convict in the Godhra train burning case from 2002.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Topics:  Fact Check   Webqoof   Godhra Riots 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×