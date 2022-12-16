2002 Godhra Train Burning: After 17 Years in Jail, SC Gives Bail to Life Convict

The Supreme Court on Thursday, 15 December, granted bail to a convict named Farook, who was sentenced to life in the Godhra-train burning case, after noting that he has been in jail for the last 17 years.

A bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha also noted that his role was that of stone pelting at the train, LiveLaw reported.

The bench added:

"In view of the facts and circumstances of the case and the role attributed to the applicant, we direct the applicant to be granted bail subject to such terms and conditions as may be imposed by the Sessions Court."

Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta, appearing for the State of Gujarat, argued that the convicts' role was not of "mere stone-pelting," as their acts prevented people from escaping the burning train coach. He said: