Gas Cylinder Plant Washed Away in Uttarakhand? No, It's an Old Video From MP

A video of cylinders floating in water is being shared on social media with the claim that the a gas cylinder plant was washed away in Uttarakhand's Kashipur.

The claim comes in the backdrop of incessant rainfall in several parts of Uttarakhand which caused loss of life and heavy damage to the infrastructure in the region.

However, we found that this viral video is from Guna, Madhya Pradesh and is an old one from August.