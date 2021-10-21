Gas Cylinder Plant Washed Away in Uttarakhand? No, It's an Old Video From MP
The viral video is from Guna, Madhya Pradesh and is an old one from August.
A video of cylinders floating in water is being shared on social media with the claim that the a gas cylinder plant was washed away in Uttarakhand's Kashipur.
The claim comes in the backdrop of incessant rainfall in several parts of Uttarakhand which caused loss of life and heavy damage to the infrastructure in the region.
However, we found that this viral video is from Guna, Madhya Pradesh and is an old one from August.
CLAIM
YouTube user 'Inks News' shared the visuals that had garnered over 19,000 views at the time of writing the article.
The caption shared along with the video reads: "उत्तराखंड में तूफानी बारिश से बह गया काशीपुर का गैस सिलिंडर प्लांट." (Translated: Kashipur's gas cylinder plant washed away due to stormy rain in Uttarakhand.)
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
We searched on Google with keywords 'सिलिंडर बारिश नदी बहना' (Translated: Cylinder rain river floating) and came across an article by Asianet News published on 7 August.
The report that carried the viral visuals mentioned that the incident took place in Madhya Pradesh.
The Quint, had too, carried the viral visuals in August mentioning that they are from Guna in Madhya Pradesh.
Evidently, social media users shared a video of cylinders floating in water falsely claiming it to be from Uttarakhand.
