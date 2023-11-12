ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Fact-Check: Altered Image Passed Off as Actor Gal Gadot Condemning Israel

The original image was from 2018, and showed Gal Gadot carrying a board that said "#WeRemember."

Abhishek Anand
Published
WebQoof
3 min read
As the Israel-Hamas war continues, an image of actor Gal Gadot carrying a signboard that says "Zionism is the new Nazism" is being shared on the internet as a real one.

  • While several users have shared the image, others have claimed that it shows Gadot finally "speaking out the truth and state that Israel is a terrorist apartheid state."

An archive of the post can be found here.

(Source: X (formerly Twitter)/Screenshot)

The post recorded around a million views on the platform at the time this story was being written. More archives of similar claims can be found here, here, and here.

What's the context?: A recent report said that the actor hosted a screening of a film at the Museum of Tolerance in the United States that showed the unedited footage of Hamas attacks on southern Israel. A fight broke out reportedly between pro-Israel and pro-Palestine supporters.

Are these claims true?: No, the image is altered and is being shared with a false claim. The original image dated back to 2018 and showed Gadot carrying a board that said "#WeRemember" on Holocaust Remembrance Day.

What led us to the truth?: We performed a simple reverse image search and came across a similar image posted on the actor's official Instagram handle.

  • The photo was uploaded on 27 January 2018 and showed Gadot carrying a signboard that said "#WeRemember."

  • It was posted with a caption that said, "Today is Holocaust Remembrance Day. A day to honor the victims of the Holocaust. May we never forget. #WeRemember."

Comparing both images: Team WebQoof compared the viral image and the one uploaded on Gadot's Instagram and found that the latter has been edited.

A comparison clearly highlights the similarities.

(Source: Instagram/Screenshot/Altered by The Quint)

News reports: A report published in The Daily Mail said that Gadot was one of the people who posted a tribute on Instagram to mark the International Holocaust Remembrance Day in 2018.

The report was published on 28 January 2018.

(Source: Daily Mail/Screenshot)

Gadot expressed support for Israel: In an Instagram post that dated back to 8 October, the actor said that she stands with Israel and asked others to do so too.

Conclusion: It is clear that the image is altered and is being shared with a false claim.

Topics:  Fact Check   Israel-Palestine   Webqoof 

3 months
12 months
12 months
