Fact-Check: Altered Image Passed Off as Actor Gal Gadot Condemning Israel

As the Israel-Hamas war continues, an image of actor Gal Gadot carrying a signboard that says "Zionism is the new Nazism" is being shared on the internet as a real one.
While several users have shared the image, others have claimed that it shows Gadot finally "speaking out the truth and state that Israel is a terrorist apartheid state."
The post recorded around a million views on the platform at the time this story was being written. More archives of similar claims can be found here, here, and here.
What's the context?: A recent report said that the actor hosted a screening of a film at the Museum of Tolerance in the United States that showed the unedited footage of Hamas attacks on southern Israel. A fight broke out reportedly between pro-Israel and pro-Palestine supporters.
Are these claims true?: No, the image is altered and is being shared with a false claim. The original image dated back to 2018 and showed Gadot carrying a board that said "#WeRemember" on Holocaust Remembrance Day.
What led us to the truth?: We performed a simple reverse image search and came across a similar image posted on the actor's official Instagram handle.
The photo was uploaded on 27 January 2018 and showed Gadot carrying a signboard that said "#WeRemember."
It was posted with a caption that said, "Today is Holocaust Remembrance Day. A day to honor the victims of the Holocaust. May we never forget. #WeRemember."
Comparing both images: Team WebQoof compared the viral image and the one uploaded on Gadot's Instagram and found that the latter has been edited.
News reports: A report published in The Daily Mail said that Gadot was one of the people who posted a tribute on Instagram to mark the International Holocaust Remembrance Day in 2018.
Gadot expressed support for Israel: In an Instagram post that dated back to 8 October, the actor said that she stands with Israel and asked others to do so too.
Conclusion: It is clear that the image is altered and is being shared with a false claim.
