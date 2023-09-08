A photograph of a hoarding featuring a congratulatory message for Prime Minister Narendra Modi for securing the position of being 'the most popular' global leader has gone viral on the internet.
It shows six other leaders with less 'popularity percentage' than Indian PM.
The users are claiming that this was displayed in Delhi ahead of the G20 summit.
It was also shared by Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor and Pawan Khera, who later deleted their posts.
How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on the viral image and came across an article by news agency Associated Press (AP) from 6 September 2023.
The report was about PM Modi and Delhi's preparation ahead of the G20 Summit.
It also carried a photo album and the first image matched with the viral image.
The caption stated that this was clicked in Delhi on 6 April, 2023.
We also checked G20 Summit's official website and did not find any event organised in Delhi in the month on April.
Moreover, any poster or hoarding about G20 Summit carries their logo, which was missing from the viral image.
BJP leaders called it out: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vijay Goel also posted to X (formerly Twitter) dismissing the viral claims.
Conclusion: An old hoarding of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity scale is being falsely linked to G20 Summit.
