Funeral Video From Pakistan Shared as 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' in Muzaffarnagar
The video is from November 2020 when a huge crowd turned up for the funeral prayers of TLP chief Khadim Rizvi.
A video showing a huge crowd of people congregating at a place is being shared on social media with the claim that it shows thousands of farmers attending the 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh that was held on 5 September.
However, we found the video is from 21 November 2020, when a huge crowd turned up at Lahore's Minar-i-Pakistan for the funeral prayers of Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) chief Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi.
CLAIM
The video is being shared to claim that it shows the crowd attending the 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' in Muzaffarnagar.
WHAT WE FOUND
We extracted the keyframes from the video using Google Chrome's InVid WeVerify extension and conducted a reverse image search.
The search results led us to a tweet posted by a user on 22 November 2020.
The post mentioned 'Khadim Rizvi RIP' and it carried the logo of '24 News HD'.
We found the video on the YouTube channel of '24 News HD' which was uploaded on 21 November 2020. The title read, "More Than 2 Lac World Attendees At Khadim Rizvi Funeral (sic)."
You can see the exact frame of the viral video from 7:18-7:50 minutes.
We were also able to identify the structure in the background as Minar-i-Pakistan in Lahore, Pakistan.
Next, we looked for news reports about the funeral of Khadim Rizvi and a report by a Pakistani daily Dawn on 21 November 2020 read that thousands had turned up at Lahore's Minar-i-Pakistan for the funeral prayers for TLP chief Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi.
We looked for Minar-i-Pakistan on Google Maps, and could find the similar frame that is visible in the viral video.
However, it is true that thousands of farmers attended the 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' on 5 September in Muzaffarnagar. The farmers have been protesting against Centre's three contentious farm laws implemented since November 2020, but the viral video doesn't show that.
