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Viral Image of Frontline’s Cover Page Featuring ‘Vijay Wave’ Is Altered

We found that the viral image had been digitally altered.

Anika K
Published
WebQoof
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An image has been making the rounds on social media with the claim that it shows the latest issue of the Frontline magazine, which states that Indian actor-turned-politician Vijay has created a political wave across the state, referring to it as the 'Vijay Wave'.

(Archived versions of more claims can be seen here, here, and here)

Is it true?: No, the image is altered and does not show an actual issue of Frontline.

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How did we find out the truth?: We ran a reverse image search using Google Lens, and we could not find any Frontline issues with the cover page from the claim.

  • However, we found a couple of social media pages sharing the same picture from the claim.

  • The Instagram account, vijayfanspage, shared an image from Vijay's rally last week that matches the image in the claim.

We reviewed the last couple of issues of Frontline magazine and could not find the edition referenced in the claim.

Frontline's clarification: Furthermore, the official Frontline account also issued a clarification stating that the cover page is fake.

Conclusion: The viral image is digitally altered and does not show an authentic issue of the Frontline magazine.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Topics:  Tamil Nadu Politics   Webqoof   Fact-Check 

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