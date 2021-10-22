Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Address Nation at 10 AM Today

The prime minister's address to the nation comes a day after the country scripted history by reaching the milestone of having administered 1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

Shortly after the landmark was achieved, PM Modi on Thursday tweeted "India scripts history. We are witnessing the triumph of Indian science, enterprise and collective spirit of 130 crore Indians. Congrats India on crossing 100 crore vaccinations. Gratitude to our doctors, nurses and all those who worked to achieve this feat."