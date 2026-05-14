No, France Has Not Announced a Lockdown After 24 Hour Surge in COVID-19 Cases

Amid the ongoing global hantavirus scare, social media users in India are sharing posts claiming that France has announced a new lockdown after seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases in May 2026.
The posts: The claim, shared by X users MeghUpdates and Supreme Court lawyer Shashank Shekhar Jha, states that France saw "985 new COVID cases and 10 deaths in the past 24 hours."
Other users have also claimed that the French government has imposed a lockdown over the surge in COVID-19 cases.
(Archived versions of more posts sharing this claim can be seen here, here, and here.)
But...?: There is no truth to this claim.
Neither has France imposed a lockdown, nor have they reported any COVID-19 cases.
Their government is actively monitoring the hantavirus outbreak in the country, which is at 11 cases as on 14 May 2026.
How did we find out the truth?: A keyword search for 'coronavirus cases France' gave us no relevant or credible reports or announcements from official sources.
Similarly, a search for 'France lockdown' also yielded no relevant results, showing that there are no credible sources which corroborate the viral claim.
France, however, is monitoring with 11 people affected by , one of whom was aboard the MV Hondius cruise ship where the outbreak originated, the New York Times reported.
Another British cruise ship in France's Bordeaux, where the vessel with 1,700 people on board, was placed on lockdown over cases, Times of India said, and not coronavirus, as claimed.
French officials clarify: Responding to one of the viral claims about the lockdown, the French embassy in India shared a post showing people gathering in public in Paris.
French officials told The Quint about the misinformation surrounding this alleged lockdown, stating that "no lockdown in place in France, neither due to Hantavirus nor due to Covid-19 nor due to any other situation."
Regarding the hantavirus outbreak, the French Ministry of Health said they were monitoring those exposed to the virus. "If symptoms appear in a monitored individual, they will be immediately reclassified as a suspected case and placed in the secure "Epidemic and Biological Risks" (REB) pathway," French diplomatic sources told us.
Conclusion: Claims about a lockdown due to a 24-hour spike in COVID-19 cases in France are false.
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