Two Indian Crew Members Evacuated From Cruise Ship with Hantavirus Cases

Two Indian citizens, both crew members, were among those evacuated from the MV Hondius cruise ship following a hantavirus outbreak that resulted in three deaths and several confirmed cases.
The ship, carrying over 140 people of more than 20 nationalities, docked in Tenerife, Spain, where a coordinated international evacuation was conducted.
All passengers and crew were screened for symptoms, and those disembarking were required to follow strict health protocols, including quarantine and monitoring.
According to The Indian Express, one of the Indian crew members, a chef from Goa, confirmed that there were no symptomatic individuals on board at the time of evacuation. He stated that standard health protocols were being followed and that the environment on the ship remained calm and controlled.
As reported by Hindustan Times, the evacuation process involved military and government aircraft, with passengers and crew escorted by personnel in full protective gear. All evacuees were allowed to take only essential items and were transported directly to quarantine facilities in their respective countries.
Evacuation flights were arranged for citizens of over 20 countries, and the operation was supervised by Spanish authorities and the World Health Organization. Details provided indicated that the Indian crew members, like others, were subject to health checks and would be monitored daily for symptoms during the quarantine period.
"Most importantly, there are currently no symptomatic people on this ship. The rumours of a widespread ‘rescue’ of sick passengers are false. We are following all standard protocols to keep everyone healthy and the environment safe," the Goan chef stated.
Guidance from European health authorities classified all passengers and crew as high-risk contacts, recommending repatriation via special flights and self-quarantine upon arrival. Symptomatic individuals were to be prioritized for medical assessment and testing.
Screening procedures included temperature checks and health surveys, with no PCR diagnostic testing conducted on board. Coverage revealed that each country was responsible for further testing and quarantine protocols upon the return of their citizens.
At least eight cases of hantavirus infection were confirmed in connection with the ship, including three fatalities. Reporting indicated that the risk to the general population remains low, but all evacuees are being closely monitored as a precaution.
"We are in excellent hands, with three additional doctors now on board to assist us, including a representative from the World Health Organization (WHO)," the Indian crew member added.
While the majority of passengers were elderly, the Indian crew members were part of the essential staff ensuring the safety and operation of the vessel. Further information confirmed that the outbreak originated from a passenger who had traveled in South America before boarding the ship.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.