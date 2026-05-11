Two Indian Crew Members Evacuated From Cruise Ship with Hantavirus Cases

Two Indian citizens, both crew members, were among those evacuated from the MV Hondius cruise ship following a hantavirus outbreak that resulted in three deaths and several confirmed cases.

The ship, carrying over 140 people of more than 20 nationalities, docked in Tenerife, Spain, where a coordinated international evacuation was conducted.

All passengers and crew were screened for symptoms, and those disembarking were required to follow strict health protocols, including quarantine and monitoring.