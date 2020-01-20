Andhra Capital(s) Row: 3-Day Special Assembly Session From Today
A three-day special session of the Andhra Pradesh Assembly is set to start on Monday, 20 January, as reports suggest that the state government is likely to shelve its plan for a futuristic capital at Amaravati amid massive protests. The Assembly session will start at 11 am, two hours after a meeting of the council of ministers.
Large gatherings in parts of Andhra Pradesh have also been banned in the wake of protests called by the Opposition.
A three-ring security cordon will be put on the route that Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy is expected to take to prevent traffic disruption, NDTV reported.
Protests in Amaravati have been going on for nearly five weeks by farmers who are opposing the state government's proposal to shift the state capital from Amaravati.
The Opposition and public, however, are staunchly opposing the ruling YSR Congress' move to relocate the state capital from Amaravati to Visakhapatnam, as already indicated by the chief minister on the floor of the Assembly on 17 December.
The YSRC may have a brute majority of 151 in the 175-member Assembly but it's in a woeful minority in the 58-member Council, with just nine members.
With 28 members, and possible support of BJP and others, the TDP could effectively stall, albeit temporarily, any legislation intended to alter the status quo vis-a-vis the capital.
Wary of this, the government has not let its strategy be known so far, though indications are that it may bring in a Money Bill to foil the Opposition’s attempts.
But the (draft) Money Bill has to be first approved by the Cabinet and sent to the governor for clearance before it is tabled in the Assembly, government sources said.
Interestingly, the meeting of the Assembly Business Advisory Committee is scheduled at 10 am, where the legislative business to be taken up will be finalised.
The Council will meet on 21 January as per the Legislature notification and will sit only for two days whereas the Assembly will have one extra day.
What ministers gave everyone to understand ahead of the session, which is supposed to be a landmark, is that the Legislature will essentially deliberate the report of the High-Powered Committee of ministers and bureaucrats on "decentralised development" and take a call on various related issues, including the location of the state capital.
The HPC relied on the recommendations made by the six-member committee of experts and also the Boston Consulting Group, besides the Sivaramakrishnan Committee, while coming out with its own set of suggestions.
The crux of the recommendations, according to highly-placed sources, was that the state should have "distributed capital functions" with the Secretariat and other government departments operating from Visakhapatnam, Legislature from Amaravati and High Court from Kurnool.
But how to go about the business, given the possible legal and technical implications, is what is said to be worrying the rulers.
The CM conferred with select ministers and bureaucrats on Sunday, 19 January, and discussed the government's strategy, particularly on overcoming the opposition in the Legislative Council.
(With inputs from PTI and NDTV)
