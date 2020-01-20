Andhra Capital(s) Row: 3-Day Special Assembly Session From Today

A three-day special session of the Andhra Pradesh Assembly is set to start on Monday, 20 January, as reports suggest that the state government is likely to shelve its plan for a futuristic capital at Amaravati amid massive protests. The Assembly session will start at 11 am, two hours after a meeting of the council of ministers.

Large gatherings in parts of Andhra Pradesh have also been banned in the wake of protests called by the Opposition.

A three-ring security cordon will be put on the route that Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy is expected to take to prevent traffic disruption, NDTV reported.

Protests in Amaravati have been going on for nearly five weeks by farmers who are opposing the state government's proposal to shift the state capital from Amaravati.