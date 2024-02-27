Old Clip of Protesters Attacking Police Falsely Linked to Farmers' Protests

A video showing several protesters attacking police personnel with swords is being shared on social media, where users are linking it to the ongoing farmers' protests happening near Delhi.
How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on some of the keyframes of the video, which led us to a post on Instagram.
The video matched with the viral video and this was shared on 31 January.
This predates the dates of commencement of the farmers' protest which started off on 13 February.
We scanned through the comment section of the viral video and found a comment that stated that this video is from the Tarn Taran district of Punjab.
Another comment stated that it shows a conflict happening in Patiala, Punjab.
Screenshot of the reply.
(Source: X/Screenshot)
Taking a cue, we performed a relevant keyword search and came across reports shared by Hindustan Times and Deccan Herald on 29 January.
The report stated that clashes were witnessed at Gurdwara Janam Asthan Baba Deep Singh at Pahuwind village in Tarn Taran district, Punjab.
It added that this clash between Sikh youths and supporters of the president of the managing committee started over the removal of a portrait of slain 'militant preacher' Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale from the premises of the Gurdwara.
Comparing the visuals: We found another report by Jagran about the same incident which carried a photo from the clash.
We compared the two visuals and found the same car and people around it.
We found a video report by News18 Punjab/Haryana/Himachal shared on 29 January, and it also showed similar visuals from different angles.
Conclusion: An old video of a clash between people and the police in Punjab is being falsely linked to the ongoing farmers' protests.
