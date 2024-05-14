Old Video of Vandalism by Farmers Falsely Linked to Nayab Singh Saini's Event

A video showing several men vandalising a stage at an outdoor event is going viral on social media.
The claim states that this video shows farmers vandalising an event recently organised by Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.
How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on some of the keyframes of the viral video on Google, which led us to an old X (formerly Twitter).
This post was made on 12 January 2021 and the video matched the viral one.
Taking a cue, we ran a relevant keyword search on Google using 'farmers vandalism 2021 Haryana', which led us to several reports about this incident.
A report shared by Economic Times on 10 January 2021 carried the same viral video and stated that farmers involved in the protests vandalised the stage and stormed the helipad in Kaimla village, Haryana, where former Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar was about to arrive at an event.
It added that this ‘Kisan Maha Panchayat’ programme was organised in his home constituency of Karnal.
The Tribune also shared videos from this incident on 10 January 2021 but they were from a different angle.
This was also reported by The Wire, India Today, Aaj Tak and Hindustan Times.
It also added that the police used tear gas in order to contain the crowd.
Conclusion: An old video showing farmers vandalising an event organised for the former chief minister of Haryana, Manohar Lal Khattar, is being falsely linked with the current CM, Nayab Singh Saini.
