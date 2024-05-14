ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Old Video of Vandalism by Farmers Falsely Linked to Nayab Singh Saini's Event

This video dates back to 2021 and shows farmers vandalizing event by then Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar.

A video showing several men vandalising a stage at an outdoor event is going viral on social media.

The claim states that this video shows farmers vandalising an event recently organised by Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

This video dates back to 2021 and shows farmers vandalizing event by then Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar.

An archive can be seen here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

(Archive of similar claims can be seen here and here.)

What's the truth?: This video dates back to 2021 and shows farmers vandalising an event of the then Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on some of the keyframes of the viral video on Google, which led us to an old X (formerly Twitter).

This post was made on 12 January 2021 and the video matched the viral one.

  • Taking a cue, we ran a relevant keyword search on Google using 'farmers vandalism 2021 Haryana', which led us to several reports about this incident.

  • A report shared by Economic Times on 10 January 2021 carried the same viral video and stated that farmers involved in the protests vandalised the stage and stormed the helipad in Kaimla village, Haryana, where former Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar was about to arrive at an event.

  • It added that this ‘Kisan Maha Panchayat’ programme was organised in his home constituency of Karnal.

This video dates back to 2021 and shows farmers vandalizing event by then Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar.

This video is from 2021 and is from Karnal, Haryana.

(Source: ET/screenshot)

0

Conclusion: An old video showing farmers vandalising an event organised for the former chief minister of Haryana, Manohar Lal Khattar, is being falsely linked with the current CM, Nayab Singh Saini.

