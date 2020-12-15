Man Beaten Up by Farmers in Video Misidentified as ‘BJP Leader’

A viral video which shows a man being beaten up is being shared with the claim that he is ‘Umesh Singh’ from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and that the protesting farmers are physically assaulting him as he was “raising anti-national slogans” at the protest site.

But when we reached out to a local reporter and a police official, who was present at the site in Ghaziabad, we found out that the claim is misleading.

The man has been identified as Arun Kumar, who got into a scuffle with the farmers after he allegedly misbehaved with reporters of a news channel. They further denied the claim that the man was associated with any political party.