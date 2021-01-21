False Quotes on Ram Mandir and Farmers Ascribed to Shah, PM Modi

With a keyword search for the second headline, “मुलायम: मुसलमानों का भरोसा जितने के लिए हिदुओ पर गोलियां चलवाना जरूरी था” (Translation: “Mulayam: To win the trust of Muslims, it was necessary to fire on Hindus”) we found a similar headline in an Amar Ujala article, dated 7 February 2014.

The headline of the article reads, “गोली नहीं चलवाता तो मुसलिमों का भरोसा टूट जाता” (Translation: “If bullets weren’t fired, the trust of the Muslims would have been broken”), which is similar to the one in the newspaper clipping.

According the article he further said, “In 1990, he opened fire in Ayodhya and 16 people were killed. If he had not done so, the Muslims of the country would have lost faith in the SP.”