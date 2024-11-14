Fact-Check: False Communal Claim Viral That Hindu Woman Thrashed in Bangladesh

A video showing a woman profusely bleeding and being escorted through a mob is going viral on social media platforms.
The claim: Those sharing have claimed that it shows the plight of Hindus in Bangladesh.
Those sharing wrote, "This woman had a big business in Bangladesh. She had Muslim tenants in her house. Yesterday the same radical called some other 35 radicals and took over her house and sexually assaulted her (sic)."
This post recorded 393.4K views at the time of writing the story. (Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)
Is the claim true?: No, the claim is false.
The woman in the viral clip was identified as Kohinoor Akhter, a Muslim woman who was associated with former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's Awami League.
She was thrashed at a protest rally in Dhaka on 10 November.
What we found: At first, we divided the viral video into multiple screenshots and ran a Google reverse image search on some of them.
We came across the same visual from 11 November on YouTube which stated that the woman in the clip belonged to the Bangladesh Farmers League, a wing of the Awami League and identified her as "Kohinoor Begum."
We found another video that was uploaded on an unverified YouTube channel with a title when translated to English said, "Student mob killed young woman in Bangabandhu Avenue, Awami League workers suspected Awami League."
It was posted on 11 November.
A Google reverse image search also directed us to the same video on a Facebook handle named, "Diary of Krishak League - Diary of Krishak League."
The video identified the woman as Kohinoor.
It mentioned that she was arrested at a protest in Dhaka on 10 November. They demanded her release.
The post tagged the woman's Facebook page which had the username Kohinoor Akhter.
We also found an image of the woman on the said handle and compared it with the viral video and found similarities.
Team WebQoof further spoke to a Bangladesh-based fact-checker, Tanvir Mahtab, who confirmed to us that the woman in the viral video belonged to the Muslim community.
What unfolded: With a keyword search, we found that the Awami League had called for a protest on 10 November for the restoration of democratic rights in Dhaka. The party made this announcement in a post on their official Facebook page.
With another keyword search, we found that other groups such as anti-discrimination student movement also announced a mass meeting at the same place and day to resist the program announced by the Awami League.
Apart from the this youth wing of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) also held a protest in the same area, reported Bangla News 24 and Channel I.
The report noted that these groups handed over two women under the suspicion of being members of Awami League to the police. However, the reports did not reveal the women's identity.
Conclusion: The viral video has been shared with a false communal claim that it showed a Hindu woman being thrashed by Muslim tenant and others in Bangladesh.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we question everything. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member today.)