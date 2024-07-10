ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Marine Le Pen Cried After France Election Result? No, Video Shows Her Laughing

It dates back to 2021. In this, Maine Le Pen was laughing at an imitation by a TV anchor.

Khushi Mehrotra
Published
WebQoof
3 min read
story-hero-img
A video of France's National Rally's Marine Le Pen with her face covered by her hand is being shared to claim that she broke down and cried after the election results.

What were the results of France's legislative assembly?: New Popular Front (NFP) won seats 188 seats, Ensemble, the centrist coalition led by France's President Emmanuel Macron won 161 seats and the National Rally (RN) and its allies, led by Le Pen, won 142 seats. However, this has resulted in a hung parliament.

An archive of the post can be found here

(Source: X/Screenshot) 

(Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)

Is this true?: The claim is false.

  • This video is from Europe 1's interview conducted by French imitator and host Nicolas Canteloup from 2021.

  • Le Pen was a guest on the show and she could not stop laughing at an imitation of Jean-Jacques Bourdin, a French TV presenter.

How did we find out?: We divided the video into multiple screenshots and ran a Google reverse image search on some of them.

  • We came across a video by Europe 1's YouTube channel from 9 October 2021.

  • It was an interview by Nicolas Canteloup of Le Pen. We tried identifying the frame of the viral video in Europe 1's video and found the following:

  • 11:26 minutes onwards, the frame showing Le Pen's face covered can be seen in Europe 1's video.

Here is a comparison between the two frames. 

(Source: Altered by The Quint) 

At 11:58 minutes, you can see the frame showing her in an attempt to cover her face is visible in the YouTube video.

Here is a comparison between the two frames. 

(Source: Altered by The Quint) 

At 12:02 minutes, the frame showing Le Pen trying to wipe something close to her eye is seen.

Here is a comparison between the two frames. 

(Source: Altered by The Quint) 

  • Le Pen was not crying in this interview with Europe 1. She was laughing at Nicolas Canteloup's imitation of Jean-Jacques Bourdin.

  • Additionally, this interview predates the recent French legislative elections.

Conclusion: Social media users have shared Le Pen's video to falsely claim that she was seen crying after the election results.

Read More
