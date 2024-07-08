As the Far Right's March is Halted in France, a Messy Coalition Government Ahead

The French election results are everything except what predictions had forecast.

Only days ago, Marine Le Pen’s National Rally party was tipped to win. But as results came in, it became clear it was the loser of these National Assembly elections.

The far-right National Rally stands third, behind Macron’s centrist Ensemble coalition in second. And in the first place, somewhat against the odds, is the three-week-old left-wing alliance the New Popular Front.