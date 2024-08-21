False Claims About India 'Buying' 28 Islands from The Maldives Goes Viral

Following Minister of External Affairs (MEA) S Jaishankar's visit to the Maldives, social media posts went claiming that India 'bought' 28 islands from the Maldives went viral.

A video is being shared with the claim with images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Jaishankar and Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu. The clip carries the logo of the news outlet, Zee News.

The claim: Those sharing wrote, "India bought 28 islands from the Maldives. Maldives handover its 28 Islands to India. President Muizzu himself signed the agreement. This is the power of Narendra Modi Government."