Fact-Check: IAF Plane Crashed in Kishtwar? No, Claim is False!

What we found: At first, we divided the viral clip into multiple screenshots and ran a Google reverse image search on some of them.
It led us to a post by PIB's fact-check unit from 25 April which noted that the claim about the plane crash in Kishtwar was false.
We then looked for an official statement from the IAF. We found a Greater Kashmir report noting that the Indian Air Force has clarified that claims of an aircraft crash in Kishtwar are false, dismissing reports circulating on social media and in some media outlets.
The rumours appear to have been triggered by a loud explosion in a forested area, with officials urging the public to rely on verified information and avoid spreading unconfirmed news.
Additionally, the report noted that police teams inspected the location and said that a massive fire had broken out in the forests and that a large-scale operation was underway to contain it.
It added that there was no confirmed information about its origin and that nothing suspicious had been found.
Greater Kashmir's official Facebook page also shared this viral video and captioned it, "Smoke rises from forest area after blast-like sound in Kishtwar’s Padder.'' (sic.)
Conclusion: The viral claim that a plane crashed in Kishtwar is false and no verified reports about the same were found.
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