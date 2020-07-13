Beware of Fake Accounts of Guj Cop Who Pulled Up Minister’s Son

Multiple fake Twitter profiles have emerged in the name of Surat cop, Sunita Yadav, who offered to resign from her position and was reportedly transferred following a departmental inquiry constituted against her after she stopped the son of a minister in the Gujarat government and his friends for violating the night curfew.

On 9 July, Gujarat's Minister of State for Health Kumar Kanani’s son Prakash Kanani and his friends were reportedly travelling in a car without masks when Yadav stopped them and an argument ensued between Kanani’s friend and Yadav.

Ever since, these profiles have been tweeting about Yadav’s resignation and the incident that led to it. But speaking to The Quint, Yadav confirmed that all these profiles are fake and she is not on Twitter.