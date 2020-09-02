Fake Twitter Account of Dr Kafeel Khan Gains Traction After Bail
Several social media users shared tweets from the fake account.
Dr Kafeel Khan was granted bail on Tuesday, 1 September, by the Allahabad High Court, which revoked the National Security Act (NSA) charges against him.
Now, a fake account on Twitter seems to have gained traction as the ‘official’ account of Khan. The account tweeted, “Asslam alaikum (sic)” at 11:09 am on Tuesday, 1 September, which was retweeted by several social media users, along with other tweets claiming to be tweeted by Khan himself.
Another tweet was also shared by users stating, "आज मुझे बेल मिल गयी, मेरे लिए दुआ करने के लिए आप सबका तहे-दिल से शुक्रिया"
(Translate: "Today I got bail, I thank you all for praying for me.")
The fake account had also retweeted a user sharing his account as the “official account” of Dr Kafeel Khan.
WHAT WE FOUND
The account had changed its Twitter bio several times on 1 September.
When called out by several account users as a fake account, the user added, “parody account” to its bio.
Screenshots from tools to analyse Twitter accounts, Foller.me and Tweetbeaver, captured around 6:00 pm, show the words, "parody account" in the account's bio.
However, the user again deleted the words, “parody account” from their bio, probably in an attempt to gain more followers.
Screenshot from Tweetbeaver, captured at 8:00 pm, shows the updated bio.
The analysis tools also reveal that the account was created quite recently, in January 2020.
Further, the word 'lecturer' has also been misspelled as "lecture" in the account's bio.
