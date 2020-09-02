Fake Twitter Account of Dr Kafeel Khan Gains Traction After Bail

Dr Kafeel Khan was granted bail on Tuesday, 1 September, by the Allahabad High Court, which revoked the National Security Act (NSA) charges against him.

Now, a fake account on Twitter seems to have gained traction as the ‘official’ account of Khan. The account tweeted, “Asslam alaikum (sic)” at 11:09 am on Tuesday, 1 September, which was retweeted by several social media users, along with other tweets claiming to be tweeted by Khan himself.