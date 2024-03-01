Fabricated Headline of NYT Coverage on Ukraine Shared on Social Media Platforms

A screenshot of the American daily, New York Times (NYT), showing a story with the headline reading, "Let's go to the aid of Ukraine", is being shared on social media platforms.
What is in the screenshot?: Alongside the headline is the strapline, "The White House decided to send a limited contingent of troops to Ukraine. They won't survive without us."
What is the claim?: Those sharing have claimed that the White House decided to send a limited contingent of troops to Ukraine. Users also wrote that this "can be seen as a reason for Moscow to start their World War III, because it was officially declared."
How did we find out?: At first, we ran a Google reverse image search on the screenshot and came across a statement by NYT about the screenshot.
It was uploaded on 28 February and dismissed the claim about the viral screenshot.
It read, "The New York Times did not publish a headline or story titled, “Let’s go to the aid of Ukraine.”
To verify further, we ran keyword searches to find whether such a story had been done by the newspaper however, we did not find any such coverage by NYT.
We have also reached out to NYT for a statement and the copy will be updated as and when we get a response.
West sending troops to Ukraine: Russian President Vladimir Putin cautioned the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) countries during his State of the Nation speech that deploying troops to Ukraine could potentially lead to a nuclear conflict, reported The Guardian.
This came in reference to a previous statement made by French President Emmanuel Macron, in which he expressed the possibility of deploying European ground troops to Ukraine.
CNN wrote the United States of America's (USA) State Department said, "Putin’s comments were irresponsible rhetoric, saying it did not have any sign that Russia was preparing to use nuclear weapons but would “continue to monitor this carefully.”
Conclusion: It is clear that a fabricated screenshot with the headline suggesting that the USA will be sending troops to Ukraine is being shared on social media platforms.
