WebQoof Recap: Of AIUDF Chief’s Edited Clip & Kejriwal’s Claims

An edited clip of AIUDF Chief Badruddin Ajmal was massively shared to falsely claim that he said if the Congress-AIUDF alliance is voted to power in Assam, India will become an “Islamic country”.

Among the ones who shared the 36-second-long video were ABP News journalist Astha Kaushik, senior journalist Deepak Chaurasia, columnist Ratan Sharda, Karnataka MP and BJP leader Shobha Karandlaje, and actor Paresh Rawal.