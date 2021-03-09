Clip Shows ‘Live Murder’ in Mumbai’s Dongri? No, It’s a Film Shoot
We found another video of the incident, which shows a camera crew and film equipment.
A video showing two men being shot to death in broad daylight has gone viral on social media, with the false claim that it shows a ‘live murder’ in Mumbai’s Dongri area.
However, we found another video of the incident, which shows a camera crew and film equipment.
CLAIM
Several users shared the video with the caption, “मुंबई के डोंगरी में हुआ लाइव मर्डर हत्या इस तरीके से हुई है जैसे की फिल्मों में काल्पनिक दिखाया जाता है (sic).”
(Translation: “Live murder in Dongri, Mumbai. The murder has been done in a way that is shown in films.”)
The Quint also received queries regarding the video on its WhatsApp helpline.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
We found no credible news reports of a murder in broad daylight in Mumbai’s Dongri area.
We then looked through the claims shared on social media and noticed that a few users had tweeted the clip shared by a user, ‘AzadHap’. Since, the tweet had now been deleted, we looked it up on archive.is and found a reply to the original tweet, showing another video of the same incident.
In the video, the two men, who had been ‘shot’ in the viral clip, can be seen getting up with ‘blood’ on their shirts.
A camera-crew with tripods and film equipment can also be seen. The area has been cordoned off and a crowd has gathered on both sides of the streets, presumably to view the shooting.
We have not been able to identify the exact location and timing of the film shoot, however, it is clear that the clip has been falsely shared as a ‘real murder.’
