WebQoof Recap: Of Misinformation Around Boeing Plane Crash & 'The Kashmir Files'
Here’s a round-up of the misinformation that was shared this week.
From misinformation on communal violence in Punjab to a video falsely claiming to show the last moments of the Boeing 737 plane crash in China, here's a round-up of all that misled people this week.
1. Simulation Video Shared as 'Final Moments' of Crash of Boeing 737 Plane in China
A video showing a plane crash had gone viral claiming to show the final moments of the aircraft that crashed in China's Guangxi province on 21 March.
In reality, it was a clip from a video simulation created using the X-Plane 11 Flight Simulator and was a recreation of the crash of Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 that took place on 10 March 2019.
Read the detailed fact-check .
2. Video of Assault on Sikh Man From Ludhiana Shared as That From Pakistan
Two videos showing a Sikh man being assaulted had gone viral claiming that the incident took place in Pakistan. One of them showed a person thrashing a Sikh man while bystanders recorded the incident on their phones. The other video was a recording of the same incident from a distance.
(Note: Due to the distressing nature of the visuals, we have refrained from using any video links.)
However, the videos were from Ludhiana, Punjab, and the man was beaten up for allegedly trying to steal a phone.
Read the detailed fact-check .
3. No, This Video Doesn't Show Attack on Muslims After Release of The Kashmir Files
A CCTV footage showing a group of men attacking shopkeepers with swords and sticks inside their shop had gone viral with a claim that the incident happened after the release of the film, The Kashmir Files.
However, the video wasn’t related to the release of the film. The Quint also got in touch with a local reporter and the police inspector in charge of the Salabatpura police station, the area in Surat (Gujarat) - where the incident took place - who confirmed that it was a 'personal matter' and both the parties involved in the incident belonged to the same community.
Read the detailed fact-check .
4. UP Police Thrashed Boy For Raising 'Pakistan Zindabad' Slogans? Nope!
A video of a boy being beaten up by two policemen was shared massively on social media with the claim that Uttar Pradesh police had beaten him up for raising "Pakistan Zindabad" slogans in the state.
Howbeit, we found that the video was from 2021 from Chandauli district in Uttar Pradesh when three minor boys, including the one in the viral video, were thrashed by policemen over mobile phone theft allegations.
The two cops seen in the video were also suspended from duty.
Read the detailed fact-check here.
5. Bombay High Court Allowed Students to Wear Hijab? No, Claim is Misleading
Following the Karnataka High Court’s decision to uphold the Hijab ban in the state, a message stating that the Bombay High Court has passed an order allowing students to wear one had gone viral.
However, we found that the claim is false as no such order has been passed by the Bombay High Court recently.
You can read the detailed fact-check here.
