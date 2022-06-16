Letter From Amit Shah Recommending 'Z' Security to Nupur Sharma Is Fake

A letter purportedly written by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, asking Dhami to assess the threats against former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma and recommending Z category security, has gone viral.

The letter also calls Sharma an "icon" for promoting Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ideology, and says this will lead to the goal of creating a "Hindu Rashtra."