ADVERTISEMENT

Letter From Amit Shah Recommending 'Z' Security to Nupur Sharma Is Fake

A similar letter addressed to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath from Amit Shah was viral last year.

Abhilash Mallick
Published
WebQoof
3 min read
Letter From Amit Shah Recommending 'Z' Security to Nupur Sharma Is Fake
i

A letter purportedly written by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, asking Dhami to assess the threats against former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma and recommending Z category security, has gone viral.

The letter also calls Sharma an "icon" for promoting Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ideology, and says this will lead to the goal of creating a "Hindu Rashtra."

Sharma has been mired in controversy after she passed objectionable comments against Prophet Muhammad during a news debate.

However, we found that the letter was a fake. Another letter in the same format bearing the exact serial number had gone viral last year. We also conducted a keyword search and did not find any news about Sharma being provided with Z category security in any publication.

Also Read

No, 34 Countries Didn’t Support Nupur Sharma Over Her Prophet Muhammad Remark

No, 34 Countries Didn’t Support Nupur Sharma Over Her Prophet Muhammad Remark
ADVERTISEMENT

CLAIM

Sharing the letter, a Twitter user said, "This is the official letter of the home minister of world’s largest democracy. I feel ashamed and concerned both together after seeing this bigotry thing by him. He is requesting to provide Z security to the ones who burnt the entire nation by her comments".

An archive of the post can be found here.

(Source: Twitter/Screenshot)

The fake letter was also tweeted by Congress leader Nagma Morarji, but she later deleted it.

The letter was also shared by others on Facebook and Twitter, archives of which can be found here and here.

Also Read

Old Video of Yogi Adityanath Shared as Him Speaking in Support of Nupur Sharma

Old Video of Yogi Adityanath Shared as Him Speaking in Support of Nupur Sharma

WHAT WE FOUND OUT

We first conducted a keyword search for a letter written by Shah and didn't find any credible media outlets.

Then a reverse image search on the viral image led us to a similar letter that was shared as a letter to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath by Shah in 2021.

This letter was appreciating the state for its handling of the COVID-19 situation.

The 2021 letter had the exact same serial number - 'HMP - 28647021,' as the one viral recently.

Both the letters have the same HMP number on top. 

(Source: Altered by The Quint)

The 2021 letter was fake and a fact-check in India Today stated that the ministry had said that it had not issued a letter with the serial number mentioned in the viral letter.

Moreover, the letter has grammatical errors, which is usually not seen in official communication.

We also found some real letters issued by Shah, seen here and here.

It is, however, important to state that Sharma was granted police security by Delhi Police after she received death and rape threats over her comments on Prophet Muhammad.

Additionally, Press Information Bureau's Fact-Check unit also called the viral letter fake and said that no such letter had been issued by the home minister.

According to reports, an FIR has been registered by the Uttarakhand government against unidentified people.

Also Read

Fact-Check: Old Video Passed Off as 'Indian Workers Being Sent Back From Qatar'

Fact-Check: Old Video Passed Off as 'Indian Workers Being Sent Back From Qatar'
ADVERTISEMENT

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Edited By :Tejas Harad
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×