Fake Letter Praising Pakistan Army Falsely Linked to Air Marshal AP Singh

A viral claim states that Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, in a message directed to the attendees and coordinators of Defense Partnership Days 2025, commended Pakistan’s defense strengths and eagerness.
Here's what the letter noted:
"As for Pakistan, we acknowledge their enthusiasm. They may have fewer resources but definitely have not lost their creativity. Nevertheless, we will continue to do our best, maintain readiness and hope that our neighbours remain just chaotic enough for us to stay ahead on paper."
What we found: At first, we ran a relevant keyword search to find whether Singh had made such statements, recently.
However, we were unable to find any credible reports which stated that Singh praised Pakistan.
We, then, ran a Google reverse image search on the image and were led to an Instagram post featuring a similar visual by the Indian Air Force's official account from 30 November.
The post's caption noted:
"The Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, conveys his best wishes for the success of Defence Partnership Days 2025 being organised by the Centre for Aerospace Power & Strategic Studies (CAPSS) and lndian Military Review (lMR) on 1-2 Dec 2025 at Manekshaw Centre, New Delhi. The event will foster closer cooperation between Armed Forces and defence industry to identify sources of indigenous supply, import substitution and resilient supply chains towards a more Atmanirbhar Bharat."
It had no mention about Pakistan or any praises for their capabilities or resources.
We noted a few discrepancies in the viral letter in the form of grammatical and formatting errors as highlighted below.
PIB clarification: Press Information Bureau's fact-check unit also clarified on their social media that the letter attributed to Singh which noted praises for Pakistan was fake.
It noted, "The letter is fake and has been digitally morphed using AI." (sic.)
Conclusion: A fake letter attributed to Air Marshall Singh about praising Pakistan and their military abilities is being shared as real on social media.
