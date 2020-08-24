Fake Cashews Made in India? No, They’re Cashew-Shaped Biscuits!

While the video shows the cashew-shaped objects being produced, a voiceover talks about how this machine is making fake cashews and how eating them will cause health problems. The speaker issues a warning to stay safe from such people who adulterate foods and from such dangerous foods.

The message being shared with the video is that this is rampant in Goa and that there are over 100 shops in just one constituency, and that the state is suffering from a major problem of duplicate eatables and even alcohol.