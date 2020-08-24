Fake Cashews Made in India? No, They’re Cashew-Shaped Biscuits!
The claim shared with the video is that fake cashews are rampant in Goa and that there are several such shops.
A video of cashew-shaped objects being manufactured by a machine is going viral on social media with the claim that it shows fake cashews being manufactured in India. However, we found that these are not fake cashews but cashew-shaped biscuits that are being made and have no relation to adulterated, harmful foods.
CLAIM
While the video shows the cashew-shaped objects being produced, a voiceover talks about how this machine is making fake cashews and how eating them will cause health problems. The speaker issues a warning to stay safe from such people who adulterate foods and from such dangerous foods.
The message being shared with the video is that this is rampant in Goa and that there are over 100 shops in just one constituency, and that the state is suffering from a major problem of duplicate eatables and even alcohol.
We also found the video being shared with just the claim that these are fake cashews.
WHAT WE FOUND
We found that a Twitter user had commented on the tweet about the video saying that these were not fake cashews but biscuits shaped like cashews, adding that they were made using a stencil that cuts the dough into the required shape.
On running a keyword search for videos about cashew biscuit making machines, we came across several videos that showed machines making similar objects as in the viral video.
They were all called kaju biscuit making machines and it can be seen that a rolled sheet of dough is in fact being passed into the machine, which is being cut into shape.
Similarly, using keywords, we also found a website selling these cashew biscuit making machines and the photos matched the concept being shown in the viral video.
One can also see the finished product, which looks like a biscuit in the shape of a cashew, and not like a real cashew in the below video.
Therefore, this video is being shared with the false claim that this shows fake cashews being made in India.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us atwebqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.