A video which is being massively shared on social media claims to show Indian Air Force planes spraying colours of the national flag in the sky. The video is being shared with a message which indicates that the event happened in India. The video comes days after the Indian Air Force conducted flypast across the country to honour the coronavirus warriors.However, we found out that video is not from India but Italy.(An archived version of the tweet can be found here.)Viral Clip of Mayhem Outside Delhi Liquor Store – It is From Feb CLAIMThe message with the video reads, "आकाश से लेकर समुद्र तक आर्मी ही आर्मी, जय हिन्द जय भारत वंदेमातरमवंदेमातरम |" [Translation: From land to skies, the army is everywhere. Jai Hind, Jai Bharat, Vandematarm.]The video has been shared widely on Facebook with the same message.WHAT WE FOUND OUTOn fragmenting the video and then conducting a reverse image search on each frame, we came across a video which was uploaded by a YouTube user on 13 March 2020. The description of the video indicated that the video was from Italy.We then searched on Twitter with relevant keywords and stumbled upon a tweet by the official Twitter handle of Italian Air Force 'Aeronautica Militare'.The video was uploaded on 12 March and the description loosely translates to, "Unity and teamwork have always been the principles on which our Armed Force is based and at this moment more than ever, are fundamental.(sic)"100 Nurses in Jhalawar Resigned Over Misbehaviour by Jamaatis? No!This tweet was also retweeted by the official Twitter handle of the Italian Air Force Aerobatic team.Reportedly, the Italian Air Force painted their flag in the sky to lift the spirits of the country as people were under a lockdown due to coronavirus at that time.